Bobrovsky will defend the home crease versus Vancouver on Saturday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky was solid Thursday, stopping 29 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Maple Leafs. Bobrovsky is 2-2-0, allowing 11 goals on 119 shots this season. He is currently entrenched as the Panthers' No. 1 netminder. He will face the Canucks, who have scored 15 goals in four games.