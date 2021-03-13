Bobrovsky will defend the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Bobrovsky is back to his winning ways, as he sports a 5-0-1 record and a .919 save percentage over his last six starts. Hopefully, he's turned a corner after a suspect start to the season, but the Blackhawks have shown life this year with 3.0 goals per game and a 14-9-5 record.