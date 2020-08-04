Bobrovsky will be between the pipes for Tuesday's Game 2 clash with the Islanders, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Despite suffering a loss, Bobrovsky put together a decent performance in Game 1 in which he stopped 26 of 28 shots on net. The Russian netminder was left without much in terms of offensive support and may need to continue standing on his head of the Panthers are going to even up the best-of-five series.