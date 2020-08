Bobrovsky will be between the pipes for Wednesday's Game 3 clash with the Islanders, Rob Simpson of SiriusXM reports.

Bobrovsky will be hoping to avoid a sweep at the hands of New York after stopping 56 of 62 shots in the first two contests (.903 save percentage). It will likely take a near-perfect outing for the netminder to get his team into the win column and force a Game 4.