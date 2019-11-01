Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game against the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky wasn't great in his last start Wednesday against Colorado, surrendering three goals on 30 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his fifth win of the season. The 31-year-old backstop will try to pick up a third straight victory in a home matchup with a Detroit team that's 2-4-0 on the road this year.
