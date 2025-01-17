Bobrovsky was pulled after giving up four goals on 15 shots in a 5-2 loss to Detroit.

Shake it off -- he'll be fine. Every once in a while, he's going to cough up a hairball -- he's Bob the Goalie. But this is the third-straight game that he's given up four goals. Fatigue? We don't know, but after his strong season last year, Bobrovksy's GAA has ballooned up to 2.86 and his save percentage has dropped to .896.