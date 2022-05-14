Bobrovsky stopped 34 of 37 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 6.

Bobrovsky came within 1:03 of seeing out a win in regulation, but T.J. Oshie knocked in a puck on the power play. Carter Verhaeghe made it quick in overtime, tallying just 2:46 into the extra session to clinch a 4-2 series win for the Panthers. Bobrovsky allowed 17 goals on 180 shots across six games -- he's been beatable, and a second-round matchup against either the Maple Leafs or Lightning awaits.