Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets yanked

Bobrovsky made 23 saves Thursday against the Golden Knights before being pulled at the 8:53 mark of the third period.

The score was 6-2 at that point. We don't know if it was a mercy pull to inspire his teammates or a poor performance yank. Bobrovsky has struggled in his first season with the kitties.

