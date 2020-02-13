Play

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Getting Thursday's nod

Bobrovsky will defend the home net Thursday versus the Flyers, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Bobrovsky has hit a rough patch in the cage recently, going home with a loss in each of his last four outings. He'll aim to turn those fortunes Thursday versus a Flyers club sporting a minus-25 goal differential over 29 road contests.

