Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gives up five goals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
Bobrovsky let leads of 2-0 and 3-2 slip away, and he couldn't keep the game tied at 4-4 late in the third period. Anders Lee scored with 32 seconds left in regulation to decide the contest. Bobrovsky has had a few more downs than ups this season as the Panthers have failed to look like a defending champion amid some significant injury attrition. The netminder is now at a 22-18-1 record with a 3.13 GAA and an .872 save percentage over 42 appearances. The Panthers' road trip continues versus the Devils on Tuesday.
