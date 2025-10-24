Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gives up five goals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky made 11 saves in a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Bobrovsky surrendered three even-strength goals and two on the power play. His stat line for the night was poor, but he should be fine, and he's already shown during his career that he can bounce back from lackluster starts.
