Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gives up five in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky made 11 saves in a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Bob surrendered three even-strength goals and two on the power play. His stat line for daily was horrible -- there's no other way to put it. Bobrovsky will be fine. He has already shaken this off.
