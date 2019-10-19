Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gives up five in OT loss

Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 41 shots Friday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado.

The first-year Panther has now give up four or more goals in four of his first six starts, producing an ugly 3.90 GAA and .870 save percentage. It's not as if Bobrovsky faced an inordinate amount of rubber, either, prior to tonight, but it's been a rough start to the season regardless. The former Blue Jacket signed a seven-year, $70 million deal in the offseason and was expected to produce something closer to the 2.58 GAA and .913 save percentage he posted last year in Columbus. He still has plenty of time to right the ship.