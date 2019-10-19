Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gives up five in OT loss
Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 41 shots Friday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado.
The first-year Panther has now give up four or more goals in four of his first six starts, producing an ugly 3.90 GAA and .870 save percentage. It's not as if Bobrovsky faced an inordinate amount of rubber, either, prior to tonight, but it's been a rough start to the season regardless. The former Blue Jacket signed a seven-year, $70 million deal in the offseason and was expected to produce something closer to the 2.58 GAA and .913 save percentage he posted last year in Columbus. He still has plenty of time to right the ship.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending net Friday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stopping pucks Monday afternoon•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Better performance in shootout loss•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets hook in loss to Canes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.