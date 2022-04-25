Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 16 shots after replacing Spencer Knight in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Lightning.

Knight gave up Tampa Bay's first five goals and took the loss, but Bobrovsky wasn't much better over the game's final 27:01. Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos all scored against Bobrovsky in the third period, with the Point and Stamkos goals coming on the power play.