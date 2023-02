Bobrovsky made 29 saves in a 6-3 win over Washington on Thursday.

The game was far closer than the score indicates. The Panthers went up 3-0 by early in the second and 4-1 by the end of that frame. Bobrovsky wobbled a bit in the second half of the final frame, giving up two power-play goals. He's now 4-1-0 in his last five starts and has allowed just 10 goals in that span, four of which came Feb. 11 against the Avs. Bobrovsky is becoming a sneaky fantasy play and could help your squad.