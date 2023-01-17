Bobrovsky will start Tuesday in Toronto, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 28-save performance in Monday's 4-1 win over Buffalo. He has a 12-13-1 record this season with a 3.19 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 28 appearances. Toronto is tied for ninth in the league this year with 3.34 goals per game.