Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bobrovsky was given a 2-0 lead to protect after one period, and unlike in Game 4, he was able to get the job done. It wasn't his best performance of the series, as the Oilers' 21 shots were their lowest in five games against the Panthers, though this is just the second contest that has been decided in regulation between the teams. Bobrovsky will have a chance to clinch the Stanley Cup for the second straight year in Game 6 on Tuesday in Florida.