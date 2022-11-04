Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Bobrovsky ended his three-game losing streak in this one, but it wasn't without drama. He let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period, but bounced back to stop all four Sharks he faced in the shootout. Bobrovsky improved to 3-3-1 with a 3.02 GAA and a .901 save percentage through seven appearances. He'll likely split the next two starts with Spencer Knight, as the Panthers wrap up their road trip with a back-to-back in Los Angeles on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday.