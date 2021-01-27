Bobrovsky stopped 19 shots in regulation and overtime and four of five shootout attempts during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

He wasn't particularly busy, but the veteran netminder got the better of the team he won two Vezina Trophies with before bolting for Florida last offseason. Bobrovsky is now 2-0-0 after the Panthers' delayed start to the season, but his .879 save percentage doesn't suggest he's found his prior all-world form yet.