Bobrovsky turned aside 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Chicago.
In his first start of the season, Bobrovsky didn't exactly stand on his head, but he played just well enough to come away with the win. The 32-year-old is coming off a disappointing first campaign with Florida, but the Panthers are still counting in him to deliver something closer to the form that made him a two-time Vezina winner in Columbus.
