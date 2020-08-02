Bobrovsky made 26 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders on Saturday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Bob the Goalie had a great game, making several point-blank saves on shots from in tight. And he stopped all 10 pucks he face in the third. Bobrovsky will need to be this good in Games 2 and 3, in order to get to a Game 4.