Bobrovsky turned aside 14 of 15 shots during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the host Jets.

Making his first relief appearance this season, Bobrovsky didn't allow the Jets an opportunity to turn Tuesday's matchup into a rout. The 34-year-old netminder had lost his starting role to Spencer Knight over the past few weeks and entered Tuesday with a bloated 3.84 GAA. Bobrovsky replaced Knight at the 21:43 mark, trailing 3-1, and allowed one power-play marker. The Panthers are 3-4-3 in their last 10 matchups, which could offer Bobrovsky an opportunity to open a game for the first time since allowing 11 goals on 46 shots during back-to-back starts (Nov. 20 and 29).