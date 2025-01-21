Bobrovsky will be in goal on the road against the Ducks on Tuesday.
Bobrovsky will be looking to rebound from a disappointing appearance Thursday in which he was given the hook after conceding four goals on 15 shots. The veteran netminder has managed just one victory in his last six contests, going 1-4-1 with a 3.06 GAA over that stretch.
