Bobrovsky will get the starting nod in Washington on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky has won his last two starts and he'll be between the pipes Friday looking to prevent the Capitals from forcing a Game 7. He's posted a 2.78 GAA and a .902 save percentage through five games this series and he's stopped a combined 44 of 49 shots over his last two outings.