Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding crease in Toronto
Bobrovsky will patrol the blue paint for Monday's contest in Toronto, Doug Plagens of Panthers Radio Network reports.
Bobrovsky will make his fourth consecutive start for the Panthers after allowing four goals against Montreal on Feb. 1. Over his last three starts, the Russian netminder has yielded 11 goals on 103 shots. A matchup in Toronto won't be easy for Bobrovsky, but he needs to avoid falling into a skid.
