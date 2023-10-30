Bobrovsky will get the starting nod in Boston on Monday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Bobrovsky has been a bit shaky early in the 2023-24 season but he's won three of his last four starts, including Saturday when he stopped 30 of 32 shots against Seattle. During that four-game stretch, he registered a .920 save percentage and 2.51 GAA. Through six appearances on the year, Bobrovsky owns a .906 save percentage and has gone 1-2-0 on the road.