Bobrovsky will get the starting nod in Boston on Monday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.
Bobrovsky has been a bit shaky early in the 2023-24 season but he's won three of his last four starts, including Saturday when he stopped 30 of 32 shots against Seattle. During that four-game stretch, he registered a .920 save percentage and 2.51 GAA. Through six appearances on the year, Bobrovsky owns a .906 save percentage and has gone 1-2-0 on the road.
