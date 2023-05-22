Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home against Carolina in Game on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky and the Panthers will return home for Game 3 after taking the first two games in Carolina. He was stellar in those contests, stopping a combined 100 of 103 shots in a pair of overtime wins. The 34-year-old has been strong all postseason, posting a .931 save percentage and a 2.32 GAA through 12 appearances.