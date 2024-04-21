Bobrovsky will protect the home net in Game 1 against Tampa Bay, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Bobrovsky went 3-0-1 with two shutouts and a .956 save percentage in four outings to conclude the 2023-24 campaign. In 58 appearances during the regular season, he posted a 36-17-4 record with six shutouts, a 2.37 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Bobrovsky also earned a mark of 2-1-0 versus the Lightning, stopping 66 of 74 shots. Tampa Bay ranked fifth in the league in 2023-24 with 3.51 goals per contest.