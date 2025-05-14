Bobrovsky will protect the road goal versus the Maple Leafs in Game 5 on Wednesday, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.
Bobrovsky leveled the series with a shutout win in Game 4, making 23 saves. The 36-year-old has a 2.62 GAA and an .888 save percentage over nine playoff outings, though those marks are slightly worse on the road (2.85 GAA, .883 save percentage over five games). Still, the Panthers have momentum after finding success on home ice and will look to keep it up in Toronto in this pivotal contest.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Evens series with shutout•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to start Game 4•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Secures OT win Friday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal for Game 3•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stumbles again in Toronto•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to start Wednesday•