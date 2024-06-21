Bobrovsky will defend the road crease in Edmonton on Friday, Mike Cugno of CBS Miami reports.

Bobrovsky has really struggled the last two games, giving up nine goals on 39 shots (.769 save percentage). Overall, the netminder is 15-7 with a 2.35 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 22 playoff appearances. Bobrovsky was on a six-game winning streak prior to losing the past two contests.