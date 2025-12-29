Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding goal Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will start Monday's home matchup against Washington, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky's six-game winning streak ended in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay. In his last seven outings, he has stopped 157 of the 176 shots he has faced. Bobrovsky has a 16-9-1 record with three shutouts, a 2.79 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 26 appearances this season. Washington ranks 10th in the league with 3.18 goals per game this year.
