Bobrovsky will start Monday's home matchup against Washington, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky's six-game winning streak ended in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay. In his last seven outings, he has stopped 157 of the 176 shots he has faced. Bobrovsky has a 16-9-1 record with three shutouts, a 2.79 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 26 appearances this season. Washington ranks 10th in the league with 3.18 goals per game this year.