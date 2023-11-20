Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease Monday against Edmonton, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 25-save performance in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings. He has posted a record of 8-4-1 this season with a 2.63 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 13 games played. The Oilers rank 21st in the league this campaign with 2.94 goals per contest.