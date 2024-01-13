Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease Saturday against New Jersey, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky has won his past seven starts, stopping 181 of 196 shots during that stretch. He has provided a 21-9-1 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.42 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 31 games played. The Devils rank fifth in the league this campaign with 3.54 goals per contest.