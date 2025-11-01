Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease against Dallas on Saturday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.
Bobrovsky made 17 saves in a 3-0 shutout win over Vegas last Saturday. He has a 5-3-0 record this season while surrendering only 18 goals on 186 shots in his first eight starts. Dallas ranks 25th in the league with 2.64 goals per game this campaign.
