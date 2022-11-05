Bobrovsky will tend to the road goal Saturday versus the Kings, Katie Engelson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 36-save performance in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over San Jose. He will get the first half of Florida's back-to-back in what will be his 600th career game. Bobrovsky has a 3-3-1 record this season with a 3.02 GAA and a .901 save percentage. He will face a Los Angeles team that has been outscored by a 7-3 margin in two straight losses going into Saturday's contest