Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease Sunday against Chicago, per Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida.

Bobrovsky has won his past four outings, stopping 94 of 103 shots. He has a 7-3-1 record this season with a 2.65 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 11 appearances. Chicago ranks 29th in the league this campaign with 2.58 goals per game.