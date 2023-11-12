Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease Sunday against Chicago, per Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida.
Bobrovsky has won his past four outings, stopping 94 of 103 shots. He has a 7-3-1 record this season with a 2.65 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 11 appearances. Chicago ranks 29th in the league this campaign with 2.58 goals per game.
