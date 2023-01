Bobrovsky will be between the pipes for Sunday's home game against the Rangers.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 25-save performance in Thursday's 7-2 win over Montreal. He has a record of 8-11-1 this season with a 3.23 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 22 appearances. The Rangers rank 18th in the league this year with 3.14 goals per game.