Bobrovsky is expected to start in Wednesday's home game against Dallas.

Bobrovsky won his previous two starts while allowing just one goal on 42 shots (.976 save percentage). He's up to 11-6-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 18 outings this season. Dallas is a difficult adversary, ranking seventh offensively this year with 3.39 goals per game.