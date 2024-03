Bobrovsky is expected to start at home against Philadelphia on Thursday, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Bobrovsky has a 31-11-2 record, 2.29 GAA and .918 save percentage in 45 contests this season. He's won his last three starts while stopping 75 of 79 shots (.949 save percentage). The Flyers are tied for 22nd offensively with 2.95 goals per game, so this figures to be a somewhat favorable matchup for Bobrovsky.