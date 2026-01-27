Bobrovsky will start Tuesday's home clash with the Mammoth, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

After resting for the second half of Florida's most recent back-to-back, Bobrovsky will look for his second consecutive victory after a 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota on Saturday. Overall, the 37-year-old netminder has a 20-14-1 record, a 3.08 GAA and an .875 save percentage across 35 appearances this season. He'll face a middle-of-the-road Mammoth offense that is scoring 3.13 goals per game this season. Utah was shut out by Tampa Bay on Monday, which could give Bobrovsky the edge in Tuesday's matchup with the Mammoth on the second half of a back-to-back.