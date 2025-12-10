Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding road goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky is set to start on the road against Utah on Wednesday.
Bobrovsky allowed six goals on 31 shots in his last start Saturday, but he still earned a 7-6 overtime victory over Columbus. He's 11-8-1 with a 2.98 GAA and an .881 save percentage in 20 appearances this season. Utah is in a four-way tie for 15th in goals per game with 3.00.
