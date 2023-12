Bobrovsky is expected to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Bobrovsky saved 23 of 25 shots en route to a 4-2 win over Vegas in his last start Saturday. He improved to 15-9-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 25 appearances this year. Bobrovsky hasn't faced Tampa Bay in 2023-24, but he did have some success against the Lightning last season, posting a 2-1-1 record, 2.24 GAA and .932 save percentage over four contests.