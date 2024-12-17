Bobrovsky turned aside 25 shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Neither goalie got much help in this one, but after Edmonton took a 4-2 lead midway through the second period, Bobrovsky buckled down and gave Florida a chance to roar back. The 36-year-old has won five of his last six starts, boosting his record on the season to 14-6-1, but consistency has eluded Bobrovsky so far in 2024-25 as he's given up four or more goals in eight of his 21 outings, leaving him with a 2.98 GAA and .889 save percentage.