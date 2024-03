Bobrovsky stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Stars.

Bobrovsky found himself down 3-0 midway through the second period. However, the Panthers would rally with four unanswered goals while Bobrovsky blanked the Stars in the final frame to earn the one-goal win. The 35-year-old netminder's won 11 of his last 13 starts as he improves to 32-12-2 with a .916 save percentage and 2.30 GAA on the season. Bobrovsky will likely be back in net Thursday when the Panthers visit Carolina.