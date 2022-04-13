Bobrovsky made 22 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

The game should never have gone to OT, as Florida out-shot Anaheim 55-24, but John Gibson stood on his head in the other crease and forced Bobrovsky to stay focused to earn the win. Bob has won nine straight decisions since the beginning of March, but his 2.96 GAA and .894 save percentage in 11 appearances over that stretch indicate that most of the credit for that 9-0-0 record should go to the Panthers' goal-scorers.