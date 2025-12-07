Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
The Panthers fell behind 4-1 midway through the second period and 6-4 early in the third, but they came back each time, and Bobrovsky made five big stops in OT before Sam Bennett found the winner with just four seconds left in the extra frame. It was Bobrovsky's first win in five outings, snapping an 0-3-1 stretch, but it was also the fourth time this season he's given up five or more goals. His 2.98 GAA and .881 save percentage through 20 appearances are well below the 37-year-old netminder's usual standards.
