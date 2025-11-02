Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for shootout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky turned aside 19 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Stars.
The Panthers had 2-0 and 3-2 leads that slipped away, but Bobrovsky slammed the door shut in OT and then denied Jason Robertson, Tyler Seguin and Miko Rantanen in the shootout. Goalie Bob has won three of his last four starts, and on the season he's 6-3-0 with a 2.34 GAA and .899 save percentage.
