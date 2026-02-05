Bobrovsky turned aside 25 shots in regulation and overtime and three of four shootout attempts during Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.

The Panthers took a 4-2 lead into the third period, but Bobrovsky nearly let it slip away, giving up goals to Mark Kastelic and Casey Mittelstadt to force OT. However, the two-time Vezina winner came up big in the clutch, as only Viktor Arvidsson got a puck past him in the shootout. Bobrovsky is likely looking forward to the Olympic break -- over 12 outings since the beginning of January, he's stumbled to a 4-8-0 record with a 3.86 GAA and .833 save percentage.