Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

The Panthers held a 4-1 lead with six minutes left in the third period, but Bobrovsky's defense fell apart late and allowed two clean breakaways 14 seconds apart to Jordan Eberle and Bobby McMann to tie the game. The early looks at both paid off in the shootout though, as Bobrovsky denied both Seattle skaters to secure the win. The veteran netminder has won four of his last five starts, going 4-1-0 with a 2.15 GAA and .915 save percentage as he looks to wrap up a tough campaign on a high note.