Bobrovsky turned aside 20 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Both pucks that beat Bobrovsky came on Detroit power plays as the veteran netminder snapped an 0-4-1 slump with his 33rd win of the season. Bob's hot streak coming out of the All-Star break has faded, but through 10 starts in March he still posted a solid 2.59 GAA and .904 save percentage. With the Panthers having already clinched a playoff spot but unlikely to catch the Rangers for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Bobrovsky could get rested a bit more often down the stretch to try and recharge his batteries ahead of the postseason.